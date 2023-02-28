Community notices | March 1, 2023

The first meeting for 2023 was very busy, with some exciting plans for events.
Young Hospital Auxiliary High Tea will be held at St John's Anglican Hall on Saturday April 1. This is the third time we have had such an event, as they have been very popular. Doors open at 2pm. Limited to 120 people. Table Bookings are essential.
Please ring Janice 63826770 or Lyn 0422604132. Cost is $20. Pay at the door. Delicious treats will be served. Raffle tickets will be available.
Three fabulous voucher prizes will be drawn that afternoon. All proceeds purchase equipment for our Hospital.
We are also panning a Coffee Morning with guest speaker on Thursday 22nd June. (More about that soon.)
Following our very enjoyable Open Gardens last year, we will be holding another Open Gardens Day in late October (probably the 21st, date to be confirmed). We are looking for an extra garden or two, so if you would like us to consider including your garden please let us know. We will have plant stalls then so we will not be holding our Plant stall in the street in May.
We really appreciate the support we receive from the community, enjoy organising events and especially love donating useful equipment to the Hospital.
Don't forget, new members are always welcome. Janice Ward - President Young Hospital Auxiliary
Saturday February 11th saw the Lambing Flat Fellowship of Australian Writers begin this year with a successful and well attended Crime Writers Workshop, with writers guided through creating plots, characters, crimes, and advice on copyright, with what you can and can't publish in writing.
Tutor was Sydney based writer, Siobhan Mullany who made the trip from Sydney for the FAW event. Now retired, Siobhan worked as a criminal defence lawyer and has been published in many fields. She is the Co-Cordinator of the NSW Chapter, of Sisters in Crime writers, and is a past winner of the Scarlet Stiletto Award, while also reviewing TV crime shows for them. She is part of a well known local family, and enjoyed the chance to gather with them over the weekend.
The FAW event was sponsored by the Hilltops Council grants programme and was well attended by writers from a wide area, with one person travelling from Parkes. Twenty seven writers were given an interesting insight into why and how criminals end up in trouble and also what happens to them once arrested.
Siobhan encouraged authors to create characters, resulting in plots being hatched with enthusiasm. Reasons for the crimes were varied indeed and fiction was created. A few people interested in reading crime novels, had an insight into how an author sets the scene of the crime and how it gets into print.
An excellent afternoon tea was provided by the Young Services Club and the break allowed people to mingle, while swapping ideas. It was good to see like minded people gather for the afternoon.
The Lambing Flat FAW Writers meet at the Services Club on the second Monday of the month, from February to November, starting at 5.30pm in the Ibis Room upstairs. We swap ideas and give each other encouragement and support. If you would like to write but don't feel confident, you can contact us by email at lambingflat.president@gmail.com or phone on 0457-903-240 or 0408-739-733.
The Director of the Australian War Memorial, Matt Anderson, is coming to Young on Friday 10 March 2023 to be the guest speaker at a midday luncheon at St John's Church Hall in Cloete St, Young. This will replace the usual Men's Breakfast, all are welcome.
Mr Anderson, PSM, commenced at the Australian War Memorial in April 2020 taking over from Dr Brendan Nelson. Mr Anderson has had a distinguished career which well suited him for the task of being the Memorial's Director.
He graduated from the Royal Military College, Duntroon in 1988. He served with the Royal Australian Engineers as a troop commander and also undertook instructional and staff appointments.
He has a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Strategic Studies from Deakin University and a Master Degree in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Monash University. He joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in 1995. He had postings to South Africa, Papua New Guinea and served as the Chief Negotiator in the Peace Monitoring Group on Bougainville 2001-02. He was awarded the Public Service Medal for his role in leading the humanitarian and consular response to the 2009 Pacific tsunami. He was the High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands 2011-13 and Ambassador to Afghanistan 2015-16.
"St John's is very fortunate to get a guest speaker of such high calibre as Mr Anderson," Rector of St John's, the Venerable Neil Percival said. "We are sure there will be a lot of people interested to hear what he has to say". He has a video to show on the development of the Memorial and will talk about what he has done in the past.
Ladies of the church are providing a cold luncheon starting at 12pm with Mr Anderson's talk beginning precisely at 1pm.
Cost of the meal is $20, payable at the door. As this is likely to be a popular event people are asked to RSVP no later than Tuesday 7 March.
"We do not want to have to turn people away like we had to for the visit of Sir Peter Cosgrove last year," Rob said.
Please RSVP to Kaylene Windsor, the office administrator at St John's office in Cloete St, the email address is stjyoung@bigpond.com, phone 6382 1811.
