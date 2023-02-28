Temporary disruption on green waste collection

There will be a temporary disruption to the collection of green waste in Young over the coming weeks.
"Hilltops Council's engaged waste collection contractor, Cleanaway Waste Management Solutions, have advised Council of an upcoming disruption to green waste services to Young residents only," Council said.
"For the next fortnight, Young residents who typically have their green waste collected on a Wednesday will have their green waste collected on a Thursday.
"Residents who typically have their green waste collected on a Thursday will have their green waste collected on a Friday."
The impacted dates for green waste collection include:
Council has said that following on from these dates, usual services will resume across the area.
