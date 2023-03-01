Four injured when ute, truck collide at Boorowa

Local police are asking for anyone with any dashcam or information to come forward after four people were injured in a collision between a ute and a truck in Boorowa.
According to police three people have been critically injured while a fourth is in a stable condition after a crash involving a ute and a truck, 50km east of Young in Boorowa.
"Emergency services were called to Long Street, Boorowa about 7.50pm Wednesday 1 March 2023, after a southbound ute - with three men on board - and an eastbound table-top truck collided near the intersection with Rye Park Road," police said.
"They found the ute driver and his two passengers critically injured, while the truck driver suffered injuries described as being non-life threatening."
There were three helicopters who responded to the scene with the ute driver airlifted to Liverpool Hospital, while the front and rear-seat passengers were airlifted to Canberra Hospital. Police have been told all three men are in a critical condition.
"The truck driver has been taken to Canberra Hospital by road ambulance," police said.
"He's described as being in a stable condition."
Police from Boorowa, Young, and Grenfell attended, assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance paramedics, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service members.
"Crash Investigators are enroute to the scene and will conduct the inquiry," police said.
The road was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area while the operation continued.
Police are calling on anyone with information to contact them.
"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au," police said.
"Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
