Four injured when ute, truck collide at Boorowa

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated March 2 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:44am
Local police are asking for anyone with any dashcam or information to come forward after four people were injured in a collision between a ute and a truck in Boorowa.

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

