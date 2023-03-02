Boorowa to vote for Member for Cootamundra in State election

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has released new district boundaries for Cootamundra that will come into effect for the upcoming State Election later this month.
According to the AEC changes made with the 2021 redistribution of NSW electoral districts commence with the 2023 NSW State election.
The changes see the whole of the Hilltops region now voting for the Member for Cootamundra rather than parts voting for Cootamundra and others voting for the Member for Goulburn.
NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said where changes to electoral districts have been made, some voters would now be enrolled to vote in a different district even if their address had not changed, this includes residents in the Boorowa and Rye Park areas.
"The NSW State election, on Saturday, 25 March 2023, will be the first election where the new districts come into effect," Mr Schmidt said.
"Some electoral districts have changed name, changed boundaries, been removed and split into other districts or been newly created."
Locally voters are being encouraged to find out if their district has changed by using the 'Find my electorate' tool on the AEC website.
"I encourage voters to go to elections.nsw.gov.au and check, and update if needed, your details on the electoral roll before 6pm on Monday, 6 March," Mr Schmidt said.
"The district you are enrolled in at that time is the district you are enrolled to vote in at the election."
Mr Schmidt said changes to districts were needed as people move in and out of electoral districts and in and out of NSW.
"The number of voters within each district should remain about the same across all districts," he said.
"To ensure this, electoral boundaries are reviewed after every second State election and the boundaries changed, if necessary, to keep voter numbers at similar levels across all districts."
Maps of all electoral districts and information about the 2021 redistribution of electoral districts are available on the NSW Electoral Commission website at https://elections.nsw.gov.au/redistribution/about-redistribution/overview.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
