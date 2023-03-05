The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Photos

Maurice Johnson and Rodney Coelli have been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a five-horse fall at Riverina Paceway

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 5 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Coelli is catapulted through the air during a horrific five-horse fall at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

THE RIVERINA harness racing community hopes Young driver Maurice Johnson escapes serious injury after a horrendous fall at Wagga on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.