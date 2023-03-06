THE two drivers worst off continue to recover from last Friday's horror fall at Riverina Paceway.
Young trainer-driver Maurice Johnson sustained four broken ribs in the fall but has been cleared of any spinal damage.
The 72-year-old was taken to hospital with suspected neck, spine and chest injuries.
Narrandera driver Rodney Coelli sustained a fractured ankle and rib and was released from hospital on Sunday.
He is expected to be out of the sulky for a couple of months.
The remaining three drivers involved in the fall, Blake Jones, Neil Day and Doug Hewitt walked away and fulfilled their driving commitments for the rest of the card.
The five horses involved all escaped serious injury but were stood down for 14 days. Four of those will need vet certificates before returning to race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.