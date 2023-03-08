Celebrating 20 years of YLAD by educating over 130 farmers

FROM THE FRONT PAGE.
According to Rhonda reaching the corner can be a fearful experience for some and she believes the speakers, information and demonstrations at the seminars has helped those who are wanting to change the way they farm or garden.
"You get so used to that 'recipe farming', you put it on, the fungicides, insecticides, herbicides and lots of inorganic fertilisers, but to get to that corner, I feel that YLAD Living Soils for 20 years, we help people around the corner," Rhonda said.
"I don't worry about people back down the track cause they take too much energy, they haven't had that lightbulb moment - the fact that something is going wrong with the planet and their soils and food production - and that they need to change.
"They may never get to the corner."
For over two decades YLAD Living Soils, Bill and Rhonda have been there to guide people interested in changing the way they manage their soils.
"Education has been YLAD Living Soils biggest feature in our 20 years," Rhonda said.
"Knowledge is power as we all know and that's why people came for the two days."
One attendee commented on the lack of support for a number of agricultural events that have been held recently so it is a testament to how popular the potential change in soil production is that the number of attendees spent the two days with YLAD Living Soils.
Not only do YLAD Living Soils pride themselves on the education they provide they also supply products to help people get started on their journey to better soil.
For more information visit www.yladlivingsoils.com.au or call Rhonda and Bill on 6382 2165.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
