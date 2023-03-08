The Young Witness
Cooke commits to $19 million for new Young Police Station

Rebecca Hewson
Rebecca Hewson
Updated March 9 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:33am
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced if re-elected the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government will commit just over $19 million for a new police station in Young.

