Cooke commits to $19 million for new Young Police Station

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced if re-elected the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government will commit just over $19 million for a new police station in Young.
Ms Cooke said the investment would deliver a new larger and more modern policing hub that would allow general duties officers, detectives, highway patrol, proactive crime team and the crime prevention unit, to operate under one roof.
"Young's police station has been in operation since 1930, and while it's served the community well it's time to invest in a modern new home for the officers who work so hard every day to keep our community safe," Ms Cooke said.
"Locals know I've been fighting for years to ensure Young gets the modern fit-for-purpose police station it deserves - and I'm proud that's what a re-elected Liberal and Nationals Government will deliver.
"Young is growing all the time and this new station will ensure we meet the current and future needs of the community and surrounding areas."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government was continuing to invest in the resources to keep regional communities safe.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has delivered the biggest increase to police numbers in 30 years with the addition of 1500 roles that has allowed us to put more general duties police on the beat and muscle up specialist squads including rural crime," Mr Toole said.
"We are also investing in the next generation in blue with new recruitment incentives to ensure the Force's ongoing strength into the future."
A final business case will determine the site for the new station.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.