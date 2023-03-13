How White Story was born from the simplicity of the white shirt

Founder Fiona Myer began the journey of developing a uniquely sustainable, Australian designer brand that is defined by its attention to detail and exceptional tailoring. Picture supplied.

Widely travelled, and fascinated by culture and artisanal processes, White Story founder Fiona Myer has always had a deep love for beautiful things. Having lived in Malaysia for five years amidst the chaos and colour, Myer couldn't help but return to more simple origins.

A crisp white shirt. Established from a single focus, White Story's origins belong in the quintessential white shirt - the foundation of their story and every great wardrobe.

Classic, timeless and essential, the calm simplicity of a white shirt is what drew Myer to return to Australia and launch the fashion label White Story in 2015.

Taking inspiration from contemporary design, architectural lines and a love of ceramics and high fashion, Myer began the journey of developing a uniquely sustainable, Australian designer brand that is defined by its attention to detail and exceptional tailoring.

Origins and expansion

With a love for all things white, White Story began with a curated range of just eight styles of white shirts. Far from being the high-fashion boutique, it has now become, White Story's origins are decidedly more humble; operating purely as wholesale.

The quality and desirability of these classic shirts grew until White Story was transformed from a wholesale supplier to a complete ready-to-wear brand.

With boutiques now dotted around Melbourne and collections gradually being introduced into other high-end retail stores, White Story is going from strength to strength with no plans to scale back anytime soon.

A defining philosophy

Guided by a desire to eschew fast fashion and fast-paced fashion cycles, White Story adheres to the philosophy of simplicity.

Recognising the wastefulness and poor quality that comes with fats-fashion, White Story manufactures in limited runs using only the highest quality materials. This allows for optimal sustainability with minimal waste and ultimate wearability.

Noble fabrics of natural origins are preferred such as cashmere, cotton and linen and great thought is put into the designs. Each piece is made using exceptional craftsmanship and intended to transcend trends - lasting season after season and year after year without ever losing its appeal.

This is achieved through classic tailoring and quality materials, inspired again by the quintessential white shirt that never goes out of style.

Curated capsule collections

White Story's focus is on owning fewer items of a higher quality. It is another move towards sustainable, simple fashion.

Using the genesis of the brand as inspiration, the designers have developed a carefully curated range of fashion-forward pieces that can be mixed and matched for the ultimate capsule wardrobe.

Far from only offering a collection of classic white shirts, the range now includes:

Luxe cashmere knits

Versatile shirt dresses

Tailored pants

Crisp blazers

Classic tank tops

Sleek skirts

High-fashion sunglasses

Designer belts and bags

Relaxed loungewear and more.

White Story's continued development of new ranges ensures quality investment pieces are readily available.

Each of their collections follows the same philosophy of simplicity which enables the items to be intermixed for maximum versatility and ease of styling. Clean silhouettes, neutral tones and classic styling are an enduring focus of White Story's design team.

Invested in Australia

Australian-owned, White Story is passionate about supporting and preserving local craftsmanship, all of the designs are cut and patterned in their Cremorne studio by skilled experts.

Taking the approach of one chapter at a time, White Story aims to not only disrupt the fashion industry's love of fast fashion but to pay homage to Australian craftsmanship and the value it represents.

Harking back to a simpler time, their design and manufacturing process rests on the same philosophy of simplicity that the brand was born from.

Refresh and rethink your approach to fashion

At White Story, their hope is that their considered approach to fashion supports individuals and the industry as a whole to reconsider what they all believe to be fashion. It is not found in the mass manufacturing of items or quickly abandoned trends.

They believe fashion is in the design details and the refinement of creating a garment. In the well-thought-out and executed tailoring and the quality of the materials used.

It is this approach that has allowed White Story to create a truly luxurious experience, one that never compromises on quality and imbues the wearer with the utmost confidence in their styling. Their commitment to quality and comfort is further evidenced via their bespoke tailoring services.

Available to experience at their boutiques or via online purchasing on the website, White Story delivers wearable, high-fashion investment pieces that all grew from the love of a classic white shirt.