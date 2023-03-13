Residents are being warned a Riverina town's swollen creek could escalate in the coming days with more rainfall on the cards.
An evacuation order was issued for parts of the Cootamundra township on Monday morning due to flash flooding, with the residents of more than 800 properties located near Muttama Creek told to flee.
This includes the WattleGROVE Retirement Village on Short Street and the caravan park on MacKay Street.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews began clean-up operations at 4.30am on Monday, during which they helped rescue two vehicles which had become stuck in floodwaters.
NSW SES responded to an addition 10 jobs on top of the two rescues.
NSW SES operations officer Brett Koschel said Cootamundra received 93 millimetres of from 9am Sunday through to Monday.
"What we are seeing are similar levels to the October floods," Mr Koschel said.
Cootamundra resident Christine Thompson said the flooding is scattered across the township.
"We had rain and thunderstorms all night and the flooding is all around town," she said.
NSW SES has reported the additional showers and thunderstorms forecast for Monday night could exacerbate the flash flooding conditions. The situation is being closely monitored.
Residents affected by the evacuation order are being told to take their pets, clothes, medications and important documentation and seek residence with friends and family until the evacuation order is lifted.
An assembly area has been set up at the Cootamundra Ex-Serviceman's and Citizens Club at 299 Parker Street.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
