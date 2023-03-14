The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

'ISIS bride' Mariam Raad appears in Young Local Court

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman from Young in NSW faced Young Local Court Wednesday charged with entering and remaining in parts of Syria that were under the control of the Islamic terror group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.