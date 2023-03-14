A woman from Young in NSW faced Young Local Court Wednesday charged with entering and remaining in parts of Syria that were under the control of the Islamic terror group.
Mariam Raad appeared in person before magistrate Don McLennan on March 15, 2023.
Although Ms Raad appeared in person her solicitor appeared via Audio-Visual Link, as did a representative for the Commonwealth, Crown Prosecutor Conor McCraith.
During a brief three minute appearance Mr McCraith requested an extension of service orders to allow time for translations to be made.
"Your honour, the prosecution is seeking an extension of brief service orders of eight weeks to the 10th of May," Mr McCraith said.
"Translations have to be conducted of mobile device messages," he told the court.
Ms Raad's solicitor requested the matter be moved to a location that would be more suitable to be able to appear in person as the matter proceeds.
"On the next occasion could we please ask that my client be excused from attending if legally represented," Raad's solicitor also requested.
There was no objection from the prosecution and Magistrate McLennan allowed the stipulations.
Bail was set to continue for Ms Raad who will next appear in Goulburn Local Court on May 10, 2023.
Thirty-one year old Ms Raad was arrested in Young on Thursday, January 5, 2023
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
