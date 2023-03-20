Hilltops Off the Beaten Track film competition winners

A new kind of film festival has debuted as part of the Hilltops Off the Beaten Track festival and can only be described as a very popular event.
"The first ever micro-film competition to be held in the region and part of the Hilltops Off The Beaten Track festival, concluded on Saturday with the presentation of certificates and cheques to the winners and runners up," organiser Roz Hall Farlam said.
"The competition called for a 2 - 4 minute film to be shot on a phone or other digital device and uploaded to the Phonies website, with the only requirement being a feather had to appear somewhere in it."
The winners of the 2023 event were Faith Hardy and Sam Malkav for their film titled 'Feather'.
"The winning team of Faith Hardy and Sam Malkav were presented with a certificate and a cheque for $300 for their film "Feather" and the team of Johara King and Lorelei Bennett were runners up and received a certificate and a cheque for $200 for their film "Holocaust Contamination," Roz said.
Roz said she was very impressed by the innovation of the competitors who entered the competition.
"As creator and co-ordinator of the competition, I was pleased to see such innovative expressions of creativity and imagination and it speaks well of the level of talent in our region's younger generations," Roz said.
"Thank you to everyone who entered and congratulations to the winning teams and a special thank you to Simon Apps whose website and graphic design input made the competition possible."
Congratulations to Roz as well as the many competitors on what has been a fantastic first for the Hilltops region.
