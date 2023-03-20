Best of luck to Elisabeth who is off to state competition

After winning in Young, then at district in Grenfell, Hennessy Catholic College student Elisabeth Hall will be competing at the state level in the Lions Youth of the Year awards.
On Saturday March 11 Elisabeth along with a contingent of supporters from the Young Lions Club travelled to Gilgandra where the Year 12 student participated in the Zone competition.
Elisabeth was named the overall winner and will now go on to compete at the State level where she will represent herself, her school, Young, the district and the zone.
Elisabeth was one of six entrants in the competition with others representing Bathurst, Coleambally, Junee, Orange and Grenfell.
The competitors were interviewed by a panel of judges prior to giving two impromptu speeches and one prepared speech.
The judges then collaborated to decide who the public speaking winner was as well as the overall winner.
"Ella Kay from Bathurst won the Public Speaking award," Young Lions Club publicity officer Lyn Freudenstein said.
"Congratulations to Elisabeth who was the overall winner and now progresses to the State Final at Bathurst on the 1st of April."
The Young Lions Club is extremely proud of Elisabeth who has performed amazingly at all levels of the competition.
"Our Club is very proud of Elisabeth's achievements and wishes her all the best," Mrs Freudenstein said.
Elisabeth only has two weeks to prepare for the State competition which is being hosted by the Bathurst Lions Club on Saturday April 1.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
