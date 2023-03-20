The Young Witness
Best of luck to Elisabeth who is off to state competition

Rebecca Hewson
March 21 2023 - 9:20am
March 21 2023 - 9:20am
Young's Elisabeth Hall will represent not only Young but the zone at the Lions Youth of the Year state level.

After winning in Young, then at district in Grenfell, Hennessy Catholic College student Elisabeth Hall will be competing at the state level in the Lions Youth of the Year awards.

Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

