Australian War Memorial director speaks to locals

"Two local dignitaries who were able to come along were our Mayor, Cr Margaret Roles and Inspector Adrian Matthews the Officer in Charge of the Young Police Station. These two people had many calls on their time and their attendance was much appreciated," said Rob Nash the Convenor. Cr Roles gave a heartfelt vote of thanks to Mr Anderson and picked up on his emphasis on the human aspects of what the War Memorial tries to do. "We were fortunate Cr Roles could come along and give such a splendid vote of thanks," Rob said.

