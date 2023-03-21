Australian War Memorial director speaks to locals

Matt Anderson, the Director of the Australian War was the guest speaker at a wonderful midday luncheon at St John's Church Hall on Friday 10 March. This replaced the previous Men's Breakfasts. Some 58 people came along. It was a great occasion and we had a wonderful speaker.
Mr Anderson has been at the Australian War Memorial since April 2020. With the advent of COVID and many calls on his time it had taken two years to bring this visit about. Mr Anderson has had a distinguished career which well suited him for the task of being the Memorial's Director.
He graduated from the Royal Military College, Duntroon in 1988. He served with the Royal Australian Engineers as a troop commander and also undertook instructional and staff appointments.
He joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in 1995. He had postings to South Africa, Papua New Guinea and served as the Chief Negotiator in the Peace Monitoring Group on Bougainville 2001-02. He was awarded the Public Service Medal for his role in leading the humanitarian and consular response to the 2009 Pacific tsunami. He was the High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands 2011-13 and Ambassador to Afghanistan 2015-16.
The ladies of the church turned on a sumptuous luncheon which was enjoyed by all - no one seemed to go hungry and there wasn't much leftover.
After the luncheon Mr Anderson commenced with a short video presentation on Australia's substantial participation in relief provided for Samoa after the 2007 tsunami. He had a very detailed video presentation on extensions to the Memorial complex. We had no idea on the magnitude of the extensions. What impressed everyone was his concentration on the human aspects of Australian servicemen's contribution to peacekeeping and operational conflicts. He reminded us all that Australia has had troops continuously in peace keeping operations since 1947.
"We were so very fortunate to get a man of the calibre of Mr Anderson as our guest speaker, he held the audience's attention spellbound. Generally we had no idea of the scope of the extensions to the Memorial," said Neil Percival the Rector of St Johns Church.
"Two local dignitaries who were able to come along were our Mayor, Cr Margaret Roles and Inspector Adrian Matthews the Officer in Charge of the Young Police Station. These two people had many calls on their time and their attendance was much appreciated," said Rob Nash the Convenor. Cr Roles gave a heartfelt vote of thanks to Mr Anderson and picked up on his emphasis on the human aspects of what the War Memorial tries to do. "We were fortunate Cr Roles could come along and give such a splendid vote of thanks," Rob said.
