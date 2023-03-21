The Young Witness
Australian War Memorial director speaks to locals

By Robert Nash
Updated March 21 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:01am
Matt Anderson, the Director of the Australian War was the guest speaker at a wonderful midday luncheon at St John's Church Hall on Friday 10 March. This replaced the previous Men's Breakfasts. Some 58 people came along. It was a great occasion and we had a wonderful speaker.

