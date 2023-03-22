A high tea for the hospital auxiliary

Young Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting a High Tea event to raise funds that will go towards purchasing items off the hospital's wish list.
The High Tea will be held at St John's Anglican Hall, Young, on Saturday April 1, with Hospital Auxiliary president Janice Ward looking forward to the event which will be a chance for locals to socialise and relax all for a great cause.
"This is the third time we have had such an event, as they have been very popular," Janice said.
"Delicious treats will be served, raffle tickets will be available three fabulous voucher prizes will be drawn that afternoon and all proceeds purchase equipment for our Hospital."
Doors for the High Tea will open from 2pm with tickets can be paid for at the door for $20 each, however there is a limit of 120 people so bookings are essential.
To make a booking please call Janice on 63826770 or Lyn on 0422604132.
On top of the High Tea the Auxiliary is also planning two other events.
"We are also panning a Coffee Morning with guest speaker on Thursday 22nd June," Janice said.
More details on that event will be available in the coming weeks.
"Following our very enjoyable Open Gardens last year, we will be holding another Open Gardens Day in late October - probably the 21st, date to be confirmed," Janice said.
"We are looking for an extra garden or two, so if you would like us to consider including your garden please let us know.
"We will have plant stalls then so we will not be holding our Plant stall in the street in May."
