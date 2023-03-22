How much subscription services are really costing you in 2023

How much money are you wasting on unnecessary subscriptions and how is it affecting your finances? Picture Shutterstock

This is sponsored content for Jacaranda Finance.

Subscription services are everywhere now in 2023. Rather than paying for something once and owning it, almost anything is available online for a subscription: from food, medication and beauty products to socks, pet toys and anything in between.



And of course, there's the plethora of content streaming platforms that seem to appear every day, giving you instant access to all the movies and TV your heart desires!

But with this convenience comes a cost, and it's easy for these expenses to add up if you're not careful. It turns out, Australians are wasting quite a bit of money on subscriptions, and it could be costing them in more ways than one.

In this article, we'll detail how much money Australians are wasting on unnecessary subscriptions, how this can affect your finances, and what you can do to cut down on these expenses.

How much do we spend on wasted subscriptions?

How often have you signed up for something, used it a few times then forgotten about it entirely? If you're anything like most people, then you do that all the time.

According to research by ING Bank, the average Australian spends $105 each month - or $1,261 a year - on payments for services they no longer use.

As many as 39 per cent of people have scheduled payments for things they don't use anymore; 28 per cent pay for something a family or friend uses instead; and yet 56 per cent are still signing up for more despite knowing this!

How much does each subscription service cost?

Below is a brief breakdown of the cost of the most popular types of subscriptions: streaming, music, food delivery and health products.

The cost of movie & TV subscriptions

On average, Kantar found the average household owns a subscription to 3.4 streaming services. Unlike other types of subscriptions, these ones are all different, so some people will have signed up for nearly all of them!

Here's what a basic plan for each costs per year in 2023:

Netflix : $132

Prime Video (Amazon) : $59

Stan : $120

Apple TV +: $120

Disney+ : $139.99

Binge: $120

If you bought a basic plan for each of the leading streaming services and didn't share it with anyone, you'd be paying at least $671 each year!

The cost of music streaming subscriptions

According to Telsyte's research, 15.7 million Australians had at least one music streaming service as of June 2022. For one year, the cost of an annual standard paid plan on each of the most popular is as follows:

Spotify : $143

Apple Music : $156

Amazon Music : $144

Youtube Music: $144

Unlike video streaming, most people only have one music streaming service as the music is mostly consistent across each one. Because of this, you can expect to pay about $144 per year to stream music.

The cost of food subscriptions

Food subscriptions can generally come in the form of pre-packaged meals like YouFoodz or meal-kit boxes such as HelloFresh. If you're looking to beat food-flation at the supermarket, these food deliveries can represent good value for money depending on your circumstances.

Four of the biggest ones in Australia are:

YouFoodz

HelloFresh

Dinnerly

MarleySpoon

While the price of these boxes can vary significantly based on the number of meals, the number of people and the recipes included, they'll generally set you back a minimum of $50 per week.

The cost of health & fitness subscriptions

Gym memberships and fitness apps are among the most significant ways Australians waste money (unsurprisingly!). According to Finder, 50 per cent of the Aussies with a gym membership go less than once a week, and with the typical gym membership costing around $80 a month (almost $1,000 a year), that's a lot of money down the drain.

Aussies also tend to signup for - and promptly forget about - things like:

Personal training apps

Fitness tracker apps

Healthy food and drink subscriptions

Can too many subscriptions hurt your credit?

Spending way too much money on subscriptions can actually make it harder to apply for finance such as personal loans. When you apply for a loan, the lender will assess your recent financial history in order to determine your borrowing capacity.

The more payments you have to make in-between paychecks, the harder it will be to fit in a loan's minimum repayments comfortably. Each lender will have its own assessment criteria, so whether they will decline your application or not will depend on who you apply with.

But generally speaking, it's recommended you clean up your finances in the months before you make a loan application. That doesn't just mean cancelling unused subscriptions: it also means settling existing debts, cutting down on expenses like buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchases, boosting your savings buffer and more.

Make sure you pick the right lender

When applying for a loan, it's crucial to pick a realistic loan amount with a lender that suits your needs. At Jacaranda Finance, we've been providing finance to hardworking Australians for nearly 10 years. We've already helped over 50,000 customers and we have thousands of positive reviews.

Our assessment process takes into consideration your entire financial situation, meaning your credit score isn't the only factor of approval or rejection. The better your financial position, the better your loan offer could be.

Do a subscription spring clean

Going back to ING's research, 55 per cent of Australians say they plan on doing a financial 'spring clean' of all outgoing payments.

To do a subscription spring clean, download a copy of your transactions from all your bank accounts and credit cards from the last 12 months. Carefully go through them all and highlight payments you either don't remember or know you can go without. You might've signed up for a free trial for something months ago and not realised you were being charged for it.

Then, set some time aside to manually cancel these payments. This can be a pain, but it's not as painful as wasting over $1,000 each year on things you don't use!

"It's positive to see that many financially savvy Aussies are looking to cleanse their bank accounts this year," ING's Matt Bowen, Head of Daily Banking said.

"These findings show that small changes like cancelling an unused subscription or monitoring for non-essential outgoings can make big savings when Aussies need it most.