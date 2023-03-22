Jam added to the Pantry in Jugiong

A popular Jugiong business has expanded its enterprise to add even more fantastic products for locals and visitors alike to sample.
Located in the riverside village of Jugiong, the Long Track Pantry has opened and defied the trend to successfully establish a production factory to expand their growing business.
Located only two minutes from the Long Track Pantry, the production kitchen produces and bottles all of the Long Track Pantry dressings, jams, preserves and frozen meals using locally sourced ingredients.
This expansion has seen employment at the Long Track Pantry and Jam Factory rise to around 106 Staff.
Owners, Juliet and Huw Robb have created an extremely positive and nurturing workplace at both the Factory and the cafe providing many children from the age of 11 with their first 'real' job.
They come from surrounding areas including Jugiong, Cootamundra, Harden, Gundagai, Yass and Canberra just to be part of this highly successful team.
They develop their hospitality skills quickly, learning in a fast paced environment- kitchen preparation, waitering and waitressing, retail assistants, customer service, factory production, or the enviable position on a hot day of serving in the gelato bar.
The success of having a large, often young staff is to provide a well-structured, supportive and supervised workplace.
To help develop this strong workplace culture, Juliet and Huw offer a variety of staff activities which the staff love to participate in.
These include staff social nights, well-being sessions, financial planning workshops, cooking lessons, art days, tennis at the local courts and inclusive family events.
The Long Track Pantry are very involved with their local community and in just 2022 alone, supported over 18 different charities throughout New South Wales and Australia.
The Long Track Pantry was established in 2006, in the old general store in Jugiong.
The goal has been to create a great quality country food store providing breakfast, lunch, cakes, coffee, shopping, and of course the preserves and dressings with their signature red and white striped packaging.
The Cafe has gained a reputation as the only place to stop on the Hume Highway between Sydney and Melbourne for excellent coffee and delicious food.
Juliet has a passion for honest country recipes and modern flavours, bringing the traditional country methods to the Long Track Pantry.
She has created recipes that fill the Pantry shelves with delicious preserves.
There are around 30 different products available, and well as the outstanding homemade frozen meals.
