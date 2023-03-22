The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Black Dog ride roars into town over the weekend | Photos

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated March 23 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The second annual Black Dog Ride was held on the weekend with riders travelling from all across the state to take part.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.