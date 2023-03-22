Black Dog ride roars into town over the weekend | Photos

The second annual Black Dog Ride was held on the weekend with riders travelling from all across the state to take part.
On Sunday before the ride took off the local Rural Fire Service put on a breakfast for riders, Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke attended as well to send everyone off.
At 8am riders set off for the one day ride that saw them travel through Kingsvale to Harden and on to their first stop at Bowning.
From Bowning the group headed on down the highway to Gunning where they stopped for lunch before making their way to Rugby and Boorowa where the lucky raffle winners were announced.
Organised and run by Robert 'Tex' Quigg who himself lost a family member to suicide, the local was very happy with how the second of the one dayer events went.
"A huge shout out to Steph Cooke MP for coming down to see the Black Dog Ride - Young NSW off on Sunday," Tex said. "And a very special thanks to our sponsors who donated for or raffles."
Tex wanted to thank: South West Tractors, South West Fuel Centre, Sandra Coutts Holman, Neville Holman, Young Guns and Ammunition, Fleet Stevens at Fleet Concrete Polishing, Supercheap Auto Young, TSG Gifts, The Liberty Space Pty Ltd, Wheeler Kennels, Jimmy's Automotive, Blackies Power Equipment Cootamundra, Laughing Kookaburra Metal Art, Geoff's Auto Electrics,l, Pet Domain Young, Get er Done Contracting, Bunnings Young, Julie Hung, Alex Lynch of ASK Printing, Jamie Harden of Harden Geelan Motors, The Old Telegraph Hotel Gunning.
"From the bottom of my heart I thank you all, you guys are absolutely amazing," Tex said.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
