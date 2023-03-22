The Young Witness
One off change to green waste collection in Young

By Hilltops Council
Updated March 23 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:36am
Hilltops Council's engaged waste collection contractor, Cleanaway Waste Management Solutions, have advised Council of an upcoming disruption to green waste services to Young residents only.

