One off change to green waste collection in Young

Hilltops Council's engaged waste collection contractor, Cleanaway Waste Management Solutions, have advised Council of an upcoming disruption to green waste services to Young residents only.
Young residents who typically have their green waste collected on a Thursday, specifically Thursday 30 March, will now have their green waste collected on the following day Friday 31 March 2023.
Following this date, usual services will resume.
