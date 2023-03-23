The Young Witness
Teddy bears take over Wombat on the weekend

Rebecca Hewson
March 24 2023 - 9:07am
The Wombat Hotel Social Group's Teddy Bears Picnic was a great day out for kids. Photo by Jodie Beavis

The warmer weather over the weekend didn't stop over 50 kids, parents and carers from enjoying a picnic with their favourite teddy on Saturday.

