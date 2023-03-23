Teddy bears take over Wombat on the weekend

The warmer weather over the weekend didn't stop over 50 kids, parents and carers from enjoying a picnic with their favourite teddy on Saturday.
The Wombat Hotel Social Club hosted its first ever Teddy Bear's Picnic at Wagenbah Oval on Saturday with kids and adults alike joining in the fun and getting dressed up.
There were games and teddy bears aplenty throughout the event with one of the organisers, Therese Atkins reporting that everyone had a fantastic time.
"Great day had by all but so hot," Therese said.
"Thanks to all the volunteers."
Throughout the day there was a free sausage sizzle, jumping castle, face painting, games, prizes and music that kids and adults alike made the most of.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.