$50,000 worth of cannabis plants allegedly located at Maimuru by police

Local police discovered a large quantity of cannabis at a Maimuru property after what they have said is a number of detections across the Hilltops area over the past several weeks.
According to local police the alleged find at the Maimuru property had a street value of $50,000.
"Following an investigation, officers attached to The Hume Police District conducted a search at a property on Maimuru Road, Maimuru, about 15km north-west of Young, about 10am Thursday 23 March 2023," police said.
"During the search, police located and seized 29 mature cannabis plants and 30 cannabis seedlings from the backyard, with an estimated potential street value of $50,000."
A local man was arrested by police in relation to the investigation.
"A 57-year-old man was arrested at the property and taken to Young Police Station where he was charged with cultivate cannabis," police said.
According to police the man was released from police custody after being granted conditional bail and will appear in Young Local Court for mention for the cultivate charges on Tuesday April 18.
