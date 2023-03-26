The Young Witness
$50,000 worth of cannabis plants allegedly located at Maimuru by police

Updated March 29 2023 - 9:42am, first published March 27 2023 - 8:22am
Local police discovered a large quantity of cannabis at a Maimuru property after what they have said is a number of detections across the Hilltops area over the past several weeks.

Local News

