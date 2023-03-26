The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Record enrolments at TAFE NSW Young to cater to booming community services sector

Updated March 27 2023 - 9:46am, first published 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAFE NSW Young is helping Hilltop locals tap into the booming community services sector, with record enrolments and extra teaching staff at the campus in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.