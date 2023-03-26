Record enrolments at TAFE NSW Young to cater to booming community services sector

TAFE NSW Young is helping Hilltop locals tap into the booming community services sector, with record enrolments and extra teaching staff at the campus in 2023.
According to a National Industry Insights Report, community services jobs are in a steep growth phase, with 2 million Australians set to be employed in the sector by 2025.
TAFE NSW Young community services teacher Andrew Bailey said the growing demand for TAFE NSW community services graduates had seen enrolments boom in Young.
"A lot of people are looking at the jobs market and seeing there are so many jobs in this field with decent pay and job security," Mr Bailey said.
"The job options are so diverse in community services too; you can work in mental health, disability, child and family support, youth work, housing and more.
"TAFE NSW has such a close connection with industry locally and community services is really building momentum here."
So much so, that Mr Bailey has this year been joined by a second community services teacher, former TAFE NSW Young student Barb Scifleet. The campus is currently running a Certificate III and Diploma of Community Services.
Mr Bailey said the majority of TAFE NSW Young community services students gained employment in the sector before even graduating, such was the demand for TAFE NSW graduates.
Local mum Tara Hiskens, 36, completed her Certificate IV in community Services in 2022, which inspired her to tackle the Diploma of Community Services in 2023.
Ms Hiskens decided to undertake a career in community services after identifying many people experienced difficulties with accessing services.
"Community services is such a huge, dynamic industry with a lot of variety and I want to work in a role supporting families going through a difficult time," she said.
"The course has been incredible and my teacher, Andrew, is one of the best teachers I've ever had. He's so knowledgeable and supportive, and he uses his vast experience to make the content more relatable and understandable for everyone."
Ms Hiskens said she was confident of gaining employment in the field when she starts looking for work after completing her TAFE NSW qualifications.
