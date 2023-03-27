Man narrowly avoids jail for driving while disqualified

A Wombat man has narrowly avoided a prison sentence after coming before Cowra Local Court on March 16 to answer a charge of driving while disqualified.
Nathan Christmann, 27 of Wombat Road was fined $5000, disqualified from driving for 12 months and placed on an Intensive Correction Order for 12 months.
During sentencing Magistrate Peter Bugden listed Christmann's history of driving offences, particularly his offences involving driving while suspended and the sentences he received.
Mr Bugden told Christmann his most recent sentence for a previous charge of driving while suspended was an Intensive Corrections Order and usually the next step was a term of imprisonment.
In defence Christmann's solicitor told the court this offence occurred on a back road near Young and was the result of Christmann test driving a motorcycle he had cleaned and fixed.
Christmann's solicitor said his client had driven the motorcycle up a driveway of 300 meters and come out on to a public road to turn it around when police saw him.
He told the court Christmann shouldn't have been on the road, but the motorbike didn't have a short turning circle.
Imposing the ICO Mr Bugden told Christmann it was the maximum sentence he can impose without sending him to prison.
According to police documents tendered in court, on the afternoon of Saturday, December 4, 2021 police were patrolling Back Creek Road, Young when they saw Christmann riding a motorbike.
The documents revealed police noticed Christmann's motorbike did not have any licence plates, working brake lights or indicators.
Christmann, police said, looked back at them several times before moving on to the grass and turning into a driveway.
Christmann told police the bike he was riding was unregistered, he had been disqualified from driving and had never held a motorcycle licence.
