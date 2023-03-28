Bureau places Riverina region on severe storm watch

Parts of the Riverina are being put on alert after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm watch on Tuesday.
About 11.30am on Tuesday, the bureau issued a thunderstorm forecast with severe thunderstorms likely to hit the region and towns south and southeast of Wagga including The Rock, Culcairn, Henty, Albury and Tumbarumba across the rest of the day.
If storms develop and become severe, the bureau will issue warnings at www.bom.gov.au
It comes as the bureau predicts a very high chance of showers for Young on Tuesday afternoon and evening with the possible chance of a severe thunderstorm.
Wednesday could see thunderstorms return with the forecast to receive up to 20mm rain adding to what has already been a wet month with 85.4mm recorded since March 1.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.