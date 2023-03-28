Two Queensland men have been released on strict bail after facing court accused of having a large amount of cocaine when stopped by police in the Riverina at the weekend.
Kole Collings-Graham, 20, and co-accused James Le-McKay, 19, both of Brisbane, were arrested after police pulled over a car on Mount Street at South Gundagai shortly after 11pm on Saturday.
Collings-Graham was also charged with driving while disqualified.
In Wagga Local Court on Monday, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking ordered both to post $2000 for bail and surrender their passports.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
