The Young Witness
Teachers Federation, Nurses and Midwives Association 'hopeful' condition improve with Labor in government

By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 29 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:21am
Union delegates representing local nurses and teachers say they are optimistic about the future of public education and welfare after Labor was elected to form government in NSW.

