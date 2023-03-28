Union delegates representing local nurses and teachers say they are optimistic about the future of public education and welfare after Labor was elected to form government in NSW.
The result means pay rises for educators will no longer be limited by a wages cap, more than 10,000 temporary teachers jobs will become permanent positions and administrative workloads will be reduced.
Teachers Association president and Teacher's Federation member Michelle McKelvie welcomed the change in government.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Wagga delegate Natalie Ellis said many union members were hopeful working conditions in the state's public health system will improve.
"We weren't campaigning for Labor, we were campaigning for anyone who supported ratios," she said.
"I think quite a few [union members] are feeling very hopeful, but also really hopeful that this is a government that's going to work with us and not a government that's going to ignore us."
Labor's safe staffing levels policy will see minimum shift-by-shift staffing requirements in public hospitals, with the rollout expected within months. An extra 1200 nurses will also be recruited, along with 500 more regional and rural paramedics.
Ms Ellis said the party's commitments did not promise to fully deliver the union's requests, but were a step in the right direction. "I think we're really optimistic and what we've said all along is the only reason we went industrial action is because no one would sit down at the table with us," she said.
"That is the way we would prefer to negotiate things."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
