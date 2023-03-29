March monthly rain record broken with 179.2mm

Since Wednesday March 22 the Hilltops has recorded over 100mm of rain according to the Bureau of Meteorology and broke the most rain recorded for the month of March.
Despite long term forecasts saying it would be a dry start to autumn almost a week of rain resulted in some big drops across the area on top of the 76mm of rain recorded up to 9am on Monday March 13.
The recent rain events mean that the area recorded a total of 179.2mm for the month of March, more than triple the monthly average of 49.7mm and higher than the previous 2012 record of 162.6mm for the month.
Over the past week there was 18.6mm recorded up to 9am on Wednesday March 22, 13.4mm up to 9am on Thursday March 23, 17.4mm up to 9am on Friday March 24, 0.2mm up to 9am on Saturday March 25, 11.6mm up to 9am on Monday March 27, 0.6mm up to 9am on Tuesday March 28, 36.4mm up to 9am on Wednesday March 29 and 5.6mm up to 9am on Thursday March 30.
Looking to Friday and the weekend temperatures will start to drop at the start of the weekend but will warm again with rain predicted from Tuesday next week.
Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of 8 degrees Celsius and a top of 18, Saturday is predicted to be partly cloudy with a low of 9 and a top of 19 degrees Celsius, Sunday will be sunny with a low of 9 and a top of 21.
Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low twenties with a 60 per cent chance of a storm on Tuesday and a 50 per cent chance of rain on Thursday and Friday next week.
By next Friday temperatures are expected to dip below twenty again for what could well be a sunny but cool Easter weekend in the Hilltops.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
