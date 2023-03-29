The Young Witness
March monthly rain record broken with 179.2mm

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated March 30 2023 - 8:04am, first published 8:00am
Since Wednesday March 22 the Hilltops has recorded over 100mm of rain according to the Bureau of Meteorology and broke the most rain recorded for the month of March.

