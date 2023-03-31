Veteran Brush cars to make their way to Young

Young will host almost a dozen veteran cars in April when the National Veteran Brush Car Rally comes to town.
During their stay in the region will visit Canowindra, Cowra, Young, Grenfell and Woodstock.
There will be 10 cars, all Brush vehicles and all older than 110 years joining the rally, along with an estimated 20 drivers.
The Brush car is an American-made, one cylinder car with two forward gears, along with timber chassis and axles.
Among the vehicles which will be coming to visit include cars made from 1908 to 1911, with Model D, Model E and Model F Brush cars.
National Veteran Brush Car Rally participant Alan Miller said this will be their fifth rally, and they have previously visited South Australia, Victoria and Queensland.
Mr Miller said they take part in these rallies for fun and to share their love of cars with other people.
If anyone has any questions about the cars, Mr Miller said people should come over and have a chat with any of the drivers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.