Ellie fighting cancer for the second time

At the end of last year FTS Financial Planning held a massively successful fundraiser after one of its staff members Ellie Robertson won her battle with cancer, now Ellie is returning to battle after being diagnosed again with the same disease.
Locals have come together to raise money for the young mother's family after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Adenocarcinoma.
"Ellie is a 26 year old wife and a mother of 16 month old daughter Ivy, and she is fighting cancer for the second time in 2 years," fundraising organiser Leanne Schulz said.
"After finding cancer in her bladder at a routine pregnancy ultrasound in April 2021, she was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma bladder cancer, a cancer so rare, it was thought to be contained only to the bladder.
"Ellie endured two surgeries in her second trimester, and 7 weeks after Ivy's safe arrival in November she went in for what we thought would be her last surgery to remove the cancer and a portion of her bladder.
"The surgery went well, the margins were clear, and everyone was confident with the outcome. If it was not for Ivy, this would not have been found as Ellie had no symptoms.
"Ellie's urologist kept a close eye on her throughout 2022, with regular appointments, routine cystoscopies, and 3 monthly CT scans."
Ellie had returned to work and helped organise the huge fundraiser held by FTS Financial Planning with all money raised going to Young Can Assist, however, she received the awful news in February that the cancer had returned and spread.
"Unfortunately in February this year, an abnormality was found in a routine CT scan, and a PET scan and laparoscopy confirmed the reoccurrence of her cancer, now spread to her peritoneum and bowel, making this now stage 4 cancer," Leanne said.
"Ellie's prognosis is unknown and she has a massive fight ahead of her, with several rounds of chemo, surgeries and appointments, including a lot of travel time and long stays in Sydney.
"Ellie has been forced to stop working, yet she has so many costs and a lot more upcoming costs to outlay for her treatment.
"Her mental health is suffering and her world has been turned upside down as she prepares to undergo treatment, and time away from her husband and baby.
"We, her family have started this page with the hope to help Ellie with the financial stress associated with her treatment so she can just focus on getting herself well, we greatly appreciate any help you can give."
To donate to help Ellie and her family please visit the Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ellies-second-fight.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
