The Young Witness
Ellie fighting cancer for the second time

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated April 4 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:48am
At the end of last year FTS Financial Planning held a massively successful fundraiser after one of its staff members Ellie Robertson won her battle with cancer, now Ellie is returning to battle after being diagnosed again with the same disease.

