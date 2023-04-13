Connect, participate and celebrate during the 2023 NSW Youth Week Advertising Feature

Youth Week is a chance for young people to share their ideas, attend events, have their voices heard, showcase talents, celebrate and have fun. Picture Shutterstock

Organised by young people for young people, NSW Youth Week is once again upon us. What started as a NSW state government initiative in 1989 and has grown significantly.



It became a national event in 2000 and this year's installment promises to be bigger and better than ever.



NSW Youth Week is a chance for young people aged 12 to 24 to share their ideas, attend events, have their voices heard, showcase talents, celebrate and just have fun.



Volunteering is a great way for youth across NSW to make a difference. Picture Shutterstock

While the past few years have been affected by COVID restrictions, prior to that in 2019, an estimated 73,900 young people participated in Youth Week activities with over 740 events of varying sizes and activities held.

Most state governments and local councils have provided grants to fund and assist groups of young people to organise events during NSW Youth Week with events as varied as skate parties, sports days, movie screenings, concerts, circus skills workshops and more.

NSW Youth Week is a fantastic chance to connect and celebrate our youth. Picture Shutterstock

NSW Youth Week 2023 will run from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 30. The theme for this year, as set by the NSW Youth Advisory Council, is "Connect. Participate. Celebrate".

For information on NSW Youth Week and to see what's on visit www.nsw.gov.au/nsw-youth-week-2023, or for a more local view to see what events are being held in your area and to get involved, visit your local council's website.

