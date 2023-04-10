A driver who was caught by Riverina Highway Patrol officers has been issued a penalty notice after they were caught with an electric device designed to cover the cars number plates upon demand.
Officers stopped a silver Toyota Camry on Monday on the Hume Highway near Coolac after community members had contacted police to report the vehicle.
Police intercepted the vehicle which was driven by a 54-year-old man from Melbourne.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
