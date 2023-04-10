The Young Witness
Man caught with electric number plate covering device on Riverina Highway near Coolac

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 11 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:38am
Melbourne man caught driving in the Riverina with an electric number plate covering device attached to his Camry. Picture by NSW Police
A driver who was caught by Riverina Highway Patrol officers has been issued a penalty notice after they were caught with an electric device designed to cover the cars number plates upon demand.

Local News

