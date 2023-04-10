On an Autumn evening on Friday April 26, 1923 at the Grand Hotel in Harden, delegates from several towns from throughout the region met to discuss the formation of a rugby league competition, upon completion of this meeting at 12.30am the towns of Gundagai, Harden, Murrumburrah, Junee, Temora, West Wyalong, Young, Cootamundra, Tumut, Barmedman, Wagga, Wambanumba, Griffith, Leeton, Ariah Park, Monteagle and Binalong had agreed to form the Group Nine Rugby League competition.
Group Nine competition over the years have also seen towns, Grenfell, Boorowa, Cowra, Yass, Bendick Murrell, Tallimba, Tullibigeal, Mallee Plains, Ungarie, Gibsonvale, Wyangala Dam, and Narrandera compete in the competition at various stages.
Since that fateful evening 1923, and over the years, these clubs have competed in the Group Nine competition with the exception of the years 1966-1970 when several clubs, disgruntled with the current administration and excessive travelling formed the Murrumbidgee Rugby League and the clubs were branded as 'rebels' and as such players were not eligible for representative selection.
The Murrumbidgee Rugby League encompassed Wagga Kangaroos, Wagga Magpies, Turvey Park, Tumbarumba, Batlow, Tumut, Gundagai, Junee, Tarcutta competed in Reserve Grade in 1966-67. Cootamundra joined the MRL in 1968. West Wyalong and Temora moved to the Group 20 competition and Young moved to the Canberra-based Group Eight comp.
With the realignment of group boundaries and a coming together the reunification of Group Nine competition in 1971 now saw 10 clubs participating, Gundagai, Tumut, Harden, Young, Temora, Cootamundra, Junee, Kangaroos, Magpies and Turvey Park.
The trials and tribulations of the Group Nine competition will be on show in a matter of weeks time, when on Friday, April 28, the Group Nine Rugby League will celebrate their centenary with a luncheon to be held at The Range Function Centre in Wagga Wagga.
The Group Nine clubs have a century of their own history and this will be displayed at the Wagga luncheon which will be attended by notable players who have graduated from the local competition to the national and international rugby league stage.
Guests will include Greg Brentnall, originally from the Wagga Turvey Park club, who along with the Mortimer brothers, Steve and Peter joined the Canterbury Bulldogs and along the way were members of premiership glory.
Greg was also awarded the prestigious Rothmans Medal in 1982 as the Best and Fairest player in the NSWRL competition, whilst also gaining selection in the 1982 Kangaroos team to tour Great Britain, going through the tour undefeated for the first time ever, Steve Mortimer was also a member of that team as was Cootamundra's Les Boyd.
These former players will be joined by the likes of Cliff Lyons, who moved back to Sydney from the Gundagai Tigers to play with North Sydney and eventually Manly before going on to represent Australia on a Kangaroo tour. Cliff Lyons also was the winner of the Dally M Medal in 1988.
Other guests will include Paul Field from Cootamundra who was the first player selected from a country club to represent NSW in the State of Origin in 1983.
The Group Nine competition has produced a high level of players that are now household names in the rugby league world, Laurie Daley, Peter Sterling along with the previously mentioned stars and in today's NRL competition we have numerous players that began their careers at a Group Nine club.
There have been 21 clubs win the Group Nine premiership over the past 100 years, the first being Leeton in 1933-34
The Group Nine Centenary Luncheon is an important date, a function that must be driven by all Group Nine clubs, with the chance to showcase their rich rugby league history.
Of course any Group Nine function wouldn't be complete without the Maher Cup, both the Cup and all Group Nine clubs have a long and chequered chapter in that story which will hopefully see many of the old Maher Cup brigade in attendance and will form an integral part of the centenary celebrations.
The Group Nine Centenary Luncheon is a great opportunity for rugby league enthusiast to gather and talk about about the glory days, honour the champion players from the rich rugby league regions and the great players from their clubs, the highlights, the controversies, the yarns and folklore of the Group Nine competition.
Looking forward to seeing you all there.
Peter McAlister, Sunshine Coast
