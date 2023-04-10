The Young Witness
Letter to the sports editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 5

Harden and Turvey Park battle it out during a Group Nine game back in 2004. Group Nine Rugby League will celebrate their centenary later this month. Picture by Brett Koschel
On an Autumn evening on Friday April 26, 1923 at the Grand Hotel in Harden, delegates from several towns from throughout the region met to discuss the formation of a rugby league competition, upon completion of this meeting at 12.30am the towns of Gundagai, Harden, Murrumburrah, Junee, Temora, West Wyalong, Young, Cootamundra, Tumut, Barmedman, Wagga, Wambanumba, Griffith, Leeton, Ariah Park, Monteagle and Binalong had agreed to form the Group Nine Rugby League competition.

