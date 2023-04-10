Tributes have been paid to a legend of aviation who helped pioneer plane-travel.
Max Hazelton - who founded Hazelton Airlines which later turned into Rex Airlines - died on April 9 at the age of 95.
Orange City Council Mayor, Jason Hamling, described him as a trailblazer.
"He was a true gentleman too, he was a real nice bloke," he said.
"He was world-renowned and well-loved in the aviation circles, but around the whole area as well."
Mr Hamling pointed to the 95th birthday celebrations for Mr Hazelton in May, 2022, as a showcase for how well respected he was.
"We had the function out at the airport for him and there were people who travelled from far and wide and those who flew in just for that occasion," Mr Hamling added.
"I've heard so many stories about his flying and the early days of trying to get Hazelton Airlines off the ground.
"He was a really nice guy and wouldn't have a bad word to say about anyone."
Mr Hazelton, alongside his brother Jim, founded their airline company in 1953 with just the one Auster Aiglet aircraft offering charter services from a farm near Toogong, before it was relocated to Cudal in 1959.
Its scheduled passenger operations began in 1975 with flights between Orange and Canberra.
It was in 2001 when Hazelton Airlines merged with Kendell Airlines to form Rex. Towards the end of its operation, Hazelton Airlines flew to 20 airports across the east coast of Australia.
Recently re-elected Orange MP, Phil Donato, offered his condolences to the friends and family of Mr Hazelton.
"Max was many things, a pioneering aviator, adventurer, businessman, local legend, but most importantly, a genuinely decent caring human," he said.
"His legacy will live-on through his family, and the many legendary stories of his flying days.
"He will be missed by all. "
Rex executive chairman, Lim Kim Hai, paid tribute to one of the founding fathers of the airline.
"Max was a much loved member of the Rex family who will be forever remembered as a remarkable trailblazer who built an airline from scratch, was a catalyst for change and left an indelible mark on the Australian aviation industry," he said.
"He remained close to the airline as a Rex ambassador right up to the present day."
Rex deputy chairman and close friend of Mr Hazelton, John Sharp AM, said they had lost a "national treasure."
"Max's heart was always in the country which is why this sentiment is emblazoned on our aircraft and remains the ethos on which this company has been built," he added.
"Today, though, Rex's heart aches more than a little at the loss of someone very special who meant so much to so many.
"We extend our sympathies to his wife Laurel and their children Toby, Carolyn (deceased) and Max's grandchildren."
In February 2020 at the unveiling of a mural at Orange Regional Airport dedicated to his adventures, Mr Hazelton recounted a story of how he walked for days to safety after his Auster plane crashed in low cloud in the Kanangra-Boyd National Park in 1954.
He said he flew high to escape the weather.
"I climbed to 4500 feet and thought now I am clear of everything and at that instant I saw trees looming up in front of the windscreen. I don't remember anything else but walking in the rain afterwards," Mr Hazelton said at the time.
"The aircraft went in upside down."
Mr Hazelton set flying endurance records, locked horns with Bob Hawke and the ACTU by defying a union ban to fly live merino sheep out of Australia, flew medical mercy flights, fought bushfires in his planes and campaigned vigorously for Sydney Airport's third runway.
In light of his contribution to aviation he was awarded an OBE in 1980 and in 1991 an AM. In 2012, he was inducted into the Australian Aviation Hall of Fame.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
