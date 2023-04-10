The Young Witness
Vale Max Hazelton: Tributes paid to airlines legend

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated April 11 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:56am
John Sharp and Max Hazelton share a word during the late aviation legend's 95th birthday celebration in 2022. Picture by Jude Keogh.
John Sharp and Max Hazelton share a word during the late aviation legend's 95th birthday celebration in 2022. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Tributes have been paid to a legend of aviation who helped pioneer plane-travel.

