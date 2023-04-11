The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

William Sam Howell Jackson jailed for leading police on a pursuit in Junee

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 12 2023 - 9:04am, first published 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 25-year-old male was arrested and charged following a pursuit in Junee in which he allegedly reached speeds of up to 120-kilometres. File picture
A 25-year-old male was arrested and charged following a pursuit in Junee in which he allegedly reached speeds of up to 120-kilometres. File picture

A disqualified driver has been jailed for leading police on a pursuit in an unregistered ute that reached speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour in a Riverina town this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.