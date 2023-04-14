Workplace accidents: How to get compensation for your injuries and protect your rights

This is sponsored content for Murphy's Law.
Getting injured at work is the last thing anyone wants to experience. According to a survey conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, it was reported that 497,300 people experienced a work-related injury or illness in 2021-22. The workplace can be dangerous, as evidenced by these numbers. Fortunately, health and safety legislation is in place to protect you and your employer.
Sustaining an injury at work means you are within your rights to lay a personal injury claim. Additionally, your employer cannot dismiss you if you file a compensation claim. What are your rights, and how do you apply for compensation? This article explains your rights and the compensation process.
Australian laws and legislations exist to protect health and safety standards in the workplace. The law also allows for legal action in the case of a violation of standards that leads to injury. These regulatory laws and legislation are in place to protect you.
This legislation regarding workplace health and safety is the most important. In general, it lays out employer responsibilities toward workers and the public, and it lays out employee responsibilities as well.
This legislation establishes the Commonwealth workers' compensation and rehabilitation scheme which protects workers rights to occupational health and safety, rehabilitation and fair compensation in the event of a workplace injury.
This legislation establishes that if a worker is injured during the course of his/her employment, the employer is liable for the injury and resulting compensation and seeks to ensure that a worker receives fair compensation under the regulations thereof.
Before you go about filing an injury or workplace accident claim, you will need to report the incident to your employer as soon as possible. You will also need to give them your work capacity certificate and notify them of your intention to file a claim.
Visiting a doctor is essential after injuring yourself at work. Your medical records must include the details of your injuries suffered from the accident and the treatment you received. Any checkups or treatments you need after the accident, for example, treatments from a physiotherapist, should also be documented.
Filing a personal injury claim to receive compensation requires evidence of your accident. Make sure you have the following:
Your employer is legally responsible for ensuring health and safety standards for every employee under their duty of care. Employers are legally required to have liability insurance covering all medical expenses for employees and visitors to the business property.
Employees also have the right to claim compensation for any injuries sustained at work, provided that the injuries were caused due to employer negligence.
Although you may have sustained injuries at work, you may not be eligible for compensation. If you claim that your employer's negligence caused your accident, you must be able to show that there was a breach of duty on their part. It is best to consult a lawyer who can help you determine whether you are eligible.