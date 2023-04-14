Workplace accidents: How to get compensation for your injuries and protect your rights

Getting injured at work is the last thing anyone wants to experience. According to a survey conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, it was reported that 497,300 people experienced a work-related injury or illness in 2021-22. The workplace can be dangerous, as evidenced by these numbers. Fortunately, health and safety legislation is in place to protect you and your employer.

Sustaining an injury at work means you are within your rights to lay a personal injury claim. Additionally, your employer cannot dismiss you if you file a compensation claim. What are your rights, and how do you apply for compensation? This article explains your rights and the compensation process.

How am I protected after an on-the-job accident?

Australian laws and legislations exist to protect health and safety standards in the workplace. The law also allows for legal action in the case of a violation of standards that leads to injury. These regulatory laws and legislation are in place to protect you.

Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (WHS Act)

This legislation regarding workplace health and safety is the most important. In general, it lays out employer responsibilities toward workers and the public, and it lays out employee responsibilities as well.

The Safety, Rehabilitation and Compensation Act 1988 (the SRC Act)

This legislation establishes the Commonwealth workers' compensation and rehabilitation scheme which protects workers rights to occupational health and safety, rehabilitation and fair compensation in the event of a workplace injury.

Workers Compensation Act 1987 (NSW)

This legislation establishes that if a worker is injured during the course of his/her employment, the employer is liable for the injury and resulting compensation and seeks to ensure that a worker receives fair compensation under the regulations thereof.

How to file a compensation claim

1. Reporting the incident

Before you go about filing an injury or workplace accident claim, you will need to report the incident to your employer as soon as possible. You will also need to give them your work capacity certificate and notify them of your intention to file a claim.

2. Receiving medical treatment

Visiting a doctor is essential after injuring yourself at work. Your medical records must include the details of your injuries suffered from the accident and the treatment you received. Any checkups or treatments you need after the accident, for example, treatments from a physiotherapist, should also be documented.

3. Filing an online claim

Filing a personal injury claim to receive compensation requires evidence of your accident. Make sure you have the following:

According to the , the fastest way to file a claim is to do so online by filling out a claim form using their online service. Alternatively workers can download and print the form and opt to fax or post it. Work Safe website , the fastest way to file a claim is to do so online by filling out a claim form using their online service. Alternatively workers can download and print the form and opt to fax or post it.

Medical records supporting your injuries and treatment: A medical record detailing your injuries and ongoing treatments would need to be produced. Make sure the details of any ongoing treatments are documented and recorded and are factually correct.

Photos of your injuries and accident: Although it might not be necessary, the HSE recommends taking photos of your injuries and where the accident occurred. This aims to protect you from dishonest employers and prove that the accident happened on the job.

Proof of lost income: Expenses directly related to your injuries can be claimed as personal expenses, this includes medical and travel expenses directly related to your injuries.

Who pays for an employee compensation claim?

Your employer is legally responsible for ensuring health and safety standards for every employee under their duty of care. Employers are legally required to have liability insurance covering all medical expenses for employees and visitors to the business property.

Employees also have the right to claim compensation for any injuries sustained at work, provided that the injuries were caused due to employer negligence.

Final thoughts