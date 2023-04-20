Five decades of expert advice and service Advertising Feature

Frank Thompson and Thompson's Rural Supplies are celebrating 50 years in business and being an important part of communities across the region. File Pictures

While everyone talks about the benefits of shopping locally such as job creation and supporting local businesses, no-one regularly stops to think what they as a customer are getting in return.

More often than not, what they get is simply not a generic product or service.



It is expert advice, caring and dedicated customer service, locally made or produced goods that are of the highest quality, and of course the knowledge that your patronage is well appreciated.

One business that knows this better than anyone is Thompson's Rural Supplies.

For 50 years Frank Thompson and the team at Thompson's Rural Supplies have been an important part of the farming communities not just in Young, but the Hilltops, South West Slopes and Central West regions. But it is not just those on the land that have benefited from the popular business.



Communities across the district have seen the benefits that local business can provide with organisations such as Rotary, local schools, not-for-profit groups, and sporting teams all benefiting from funds and support that Thompson's Rural Supplies have offered over the years.



Customers, suppliers, and patrons from across the region have come together recently to congratulate Frank and the team for such an amazing effort that has seen them celebrate five decades of expert advice and service.

Thank you to Thompson's Rural Supplies for your role in strengthening the economic and social fabric of our community, and long may the business continue to thrive and prosper. - Margaret Roles, Mayor of Hilltops Council

Margaret Roles, Mayor of Hilltops Council, said that it was vital to have longstanding local businesses such as Thompson's for regional communities to thrive.



"Thompson's Rural Supplies have built up a business that has served the Hilltops area for the past 50 years and they have always looked after the locals, whether that be large primary producers, smaller landholders, or home enthusiasts with a few chickens in the back yard, or horses in the home paddock," she said

"Rural areas thrive when reliable businesses such as Thompson's Rural Supplies provide the support that contributes to a solid, secure, economic base for local agriculture.



"The business has also contributed to the social capital of Hilltops and can always be counted on to support local communities and clubs through sponsorship and active participation."

