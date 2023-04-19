A bright new beginning for the Bush Chemist in Young

A grand re-opening celebration was held at the Young Bush Chemist yesterday.
Local member, Steph Cooke, was joined by Bush Chemist head, Espie Watt, for the ribbon cutting to declare the new bright expanded location of the business officially open.
Bush Chemist spokesperson, Emma Peacock, said even though the business had relocated in February to the new premises in Boorowa Street, staff continued to be "just so happy to be in such a beautiful location, which has allowed us to expand our services and products in Young."
"This new store also allows us more space for clients who are in a wheelchair and for parents with prams.
"At the Bush Chemist we pride ourselves on providing good old fashioned genuine care for our clients, supported by the latest pharmacy technologies and this relocation has certainly allowed us to expand what we offer the community.
"For example, we have added sleep Apnea services from Sleep Services Australia.
"You can also order meals for delivery with your medications from the My Chef range of healthy frozen meals we have in-store. These are prepared in Wagga from regionally sourced produce to create meals in petite, main and family sizes with desserts and soups also in their range.
"We have added the Aidacare mobility range to support home mobility and health care.
"The Australian made Natio cosmetics range is a new addition and we have expanded our luxury fragrances from such famous names as Marc Jacobs, Chloe, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Dolce and Cabanna and Jimmy Choo.
"In terms of medication, we offer medication packing into Webster packs. This is perfect for those who are prescribed five or more medications to ensure they are taken on time at the correct dose, also helpful for carers allowing them to monitor what's been taken.
"We also have the free Medadvisor app available for your smartphone. It will send reminders when scripts are needed and helps you keep track of medications and when your scripts expire.
"Rewarding our loyal customers is definitely a priority, and the Bush Chemist Rewards Club is free to join to earn points when you shop and then redeem for money off future purchases.
"We also bring health services directly to our clients with two flu vaccination and one hearing clinic to be delivered soon, check our Facebook page for more details.
"Our pharmacists are now able to offer Absence from Work Certificates to cover two days from work absences, all part of the convenience we offer.
"The Young store is part of a group of nine Bush Chemists from across the Riverina".
