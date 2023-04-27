Now is the time to get your home ready for winter Advertising Feature

Insulation in your roof, walls, and under flooring can make a massive difference to the temperature in your home. Picture Shutterstock

With frosts beginning to appear and winter on it's way, now is the perfect time to start getting your home ready for winter. No matter what style or age your house is, there are a number of ways to keep your home warm from the cool temperatures.



In front of a wood fire is the perfect place to cuddle up this winter. Picture Shutterstock

Insulation is the key to keeping your home comfortable inside no matter what the temperature is outside. It is the most energy efficient addition you can make to your home, providing a barrier to heat flowing in and out of your home, helping to keep your home warm in winter and cool in summer. Insulating your home, along with other efforts such as weatherproofing and shading, can also help you save up to 45 per cent on your current energy bills.

Of course if you're renting or can't afford major renovations, insulation might be out of reach, however you can still stay toasty warm this winter. For homes that heavily feature wooden floorboards or tiles, rugs can make a huge difference to the temperature in your home by helping to retain warmth, but also give a nice stylistic touch to any rooms.

Find a rug that not only helps keep your home warm but also looks great. Picture Shutterstock

When it comes to heaters, often utility bills and financials costs are the first things we think about, but there are many energy efficient ways to heat a house. Wood fireplaces continue to regain popularity, especially due to the fact you can put them onto a slow burn overnight and keep your house warm ready for the next morning.