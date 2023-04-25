Hilltops Youth Mentoring are calling out for locals with a passion for helping young people to join them in becoming a mentor.
After the success of its previous training sessions the Hilltops Community Hub Youth Mentoring program will be holding another training block and are encouraging locals to join them in helping local youths as they navigate their way into adulthood.
A mentor is someone who gives a younger or less experienced person help and advice over a period of time, especially in regards to education or employment.
Mentoring can provide young people with friendship, support and healthy role modelling to a young person.
This can help to build confidence, self-worth, motivation and skills to find their way through challenging stages in life.
Mentoring programs help young people to make positive choices and look forward to the future.
Hilltops Youth Mentoring Program offers support and guidance to their mentors and mentees to ensure a successful match.
Hilltops Youth Mentoring Program supports young people (mentees) aged 12 to 18 years in the Hilltops LGA.
Once they join the program they will be matched with a trained mentor one-to-one with a plan tailored to meet their needs.
According to the Hilltops Youth Mentoring Program benefits for mentees include improved education outcomes, healthier relationships, making more positive lifestyle choices, enhanced self-confidence and self esteem, stronger relationships, improved interpersonal skills, improved safety and wellbeing and improved management of emotions and feelings
Mentors are able to offer support with social activities, hobbies/special interest activities, school projects/assessments, participation in sports, learning new skills, talking things over and listening and other areas of interest and goal setting.
Benefits to mentors can include the satisfaction of passing on life experience and skills, a sense of achievement by providing opportunities that have a positive influence on someone's life, an opportunity to build new positive relationships and meet new people and developing skills and having new experiences.
To become a mentor you must be 21 years or over, obtain a current working with children and nation crime check and be wiling to sign and adhere to the code of conduct and confidentiality agreement.
To find out more about the program both from the mentor or mentee side of things please contact Kelli Thompson-Jones at the Hilltops Community Hub on 6382 6328 or by email at kelli.tj@youngnc.org.au.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
