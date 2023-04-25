ANZAC Day commemorated in Young | Photos

Well over 100 people came together at Anderson Park on Tuesday morning to honour men and women who sacrificed so much to protect the freedoms of Australians the world over.
In the lead up to the service of remembrance men and women in the military, police force, ambulance officers and fire personnel led the annual Anzac Day march joined by students from Young Public School, St Mary's Primary School, Young North Public School, Young High School and Hennessy Catholic College, as well as children and staff from day care centres and preschools around Young.
The 11am commemoration service led by Young Cadet commander Phillip Mitchell included a number of local community groups and organisations presenting wreaths, prayers, hymns, the last post and revelry as well as a very special speech by Commander Brian Stapley OAM RN (ret).
"Brian joined the Royal Australian Navy as a junior recruit in January 1963 at the age of 15," Phillip said in his introduction.
"After basic training he decided to pursue a career in engineering, he sailed on many ships before completing a trade as a fitter and machinist, eventually working through the ranks to Warrant Officer.
"In 1980 he was commissioned and posted to the United Kingdom to study engineering, on return to Australia Brian worked in the naval dockyard in Sydney before going back to sea.
"He posted between ships and shore completing further engineering training and Staff College training at both the RAN Staff College course and the Joint Services Staff College.
"On gaining his charge or chief engineers qualification he served as a marine engineer officer on the HMAS Ships Derwent, Sydney and Melbourne.
"In 1992 he was promoted to Commander and appointed as the OIC of the Navy's engineering facility as HMAS Cerberus and was awarded the Order of Australia Medal, OAM, in the Australia Day honours list in 1996 for his Meritorious Service to Naval Engineering."
Retired Commander Stapley spoke on the importance of Anzac Day and how even today it is imperative that everyone takes a moment to appreciate not only the hard work and dedication of those who fought in wars from the past, but those who continue to fight today.
Commander Stapley's comments were echoed by the Reverend Dr Neil Percival that prayed for peace and protection for the conflicts currently going on in Ukraine and Sudan.
The commemoration finished with God Save the King, a beautiful performance of the New Zealand national anthem and Advance Australia Fair.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.