The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

ANZAC Day commemorated in Young | Photos

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Well over 100 people came together at Anderson Park on Tuesday morning to honour men and women who sacrificed so much to protect the freedoms of Australians the world over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.