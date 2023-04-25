YJRL Round one match reports

U7s - Geoff Palmer: A massive thank you to Jess McInerney for stepping in for myself this week. She did an amazing job with the boys and they all enjoyed having her coach.
Match report from Jess: This week saw the U7s bring their skills together, some meeting new team mates and learning about positions and clear plays. The boys certainly came out with the high energy levels, which was carried into the game. They played two games and both games were full of energy and great sportsmanship.
Isaac directed the boys from the back, his great communication and direction which helped the line defence.
Dustin, he was reliable and a great communicator, always supportive of his mates and made some very smart defensive plays to slow the Magpies down.
Jett, he's a man of direction and force, really put his body on the line for the benefit of the team, was able to read plays and get the tags when it was needed. Jett also knew how to run the ball and get those points when it was needed.
Declan, his attacking skills were on point, knew when he needed to run it, set the playing attack up and direct his mates.
Clayton, full of spark and character, an excellent dummy halve and man gained focus with his movement, chatted when he needed to and was always present in the times of tagging.
Levi, he was our man of the match, he was reliable and efficient with his tagging, always there to back up his boys and get that tag, he finished it off. Putting some great points on the board and a good communicator.
Nixon loves to run the ball, brings energy and speed. Loves a good step, and wanting to be involved in all plays. At one stage, even put his whole body on the line to stop a try.
The boys played fantastic as a team and their ability to support each other is a true credit to them, always congratulating their teammates.
The first game saw the boys come out on top with a 48-32 win and then in the second game another win 48-36.
Try scorers across both were Nixon (8), Jett (7), Isaac (3), Declan (3) and Levi (2).
U8s - Ben Callaghan: The U8s pickers kicked off their first home game with a huge 48/4 win over Turvey with tries to Joey Morris (1), Tyree Christian (2), Ashton Callaghan (2). Angus Berry (1), Jack Lawrence-Murphy (2) and Charlie Ship (1). 6 tries were converted by Joey, Tyree, Ashton, Angus and Jack.
It was great to see how well the boys are playing together. Further improvement will be seen with the boys committing and focusing at training!
Man of the match went to Ashton Callaghan
U9s - Matt Horder: The Under 9's met with Turvey Park for their first home game this season. With a few players away we had no subs so the team pushed on and played hard all four quarters.
Both teams played well and it was try for try for most of the game, with Turvey Park coming away with the win at the last minute 36-32.
The team put in a huge effort displaying great sportsmanship and determination.
Try scorers were Hamish Reynolds, Lenny Thornhill, Jonno Eastwood, Tate Owen and two tries for Hudson Pettit. Conversions for Lenny Thornhill, Tate Owen, and two for Jonno Eastwood.
Man of the match went to Tate Owen.
U10s - Steven Shipp: The Unders 10's started the season with a scrappy win with a lot of drop balls which kept Turvey in the game. If we can minimize our mistakes and hang onto the ball the score could have been a lot bigger.
But to our credit we defended the majority of our mistakes. Final score for the day was Pickers 18-12
Looking forward to next week to work on a few things and once we get them sorted we will be a tough side to beat.
Player of the match was the barnstorming Oscar McRea.
U11s - Scott Duncan: The u11's came up against a big physical side in Turvey Park and the opening 10 minutes proved to be very even with the middle forwards from both teams trying to assert dominance, but it was the pickers who scored first after some good strong runs from our forwards which gave our speedsters out wide the room to get points.
The pickers doubled up and crossed again before Turvey hit back making the score 10-6.
After some good football from both teams, the score at half time 16-10 the pickers way.
The 2nd half saw the pickers start to dominate with some tough runs and dogged defence.
The turning point came when our forwards really stood up and made great meters and then some bruising defence to run out winners 32-10 .
Our new boys Hamish, Ed, Deon, and Pax again proved they are going to be great pickups for our side while our halves Jesse and Toby steered the side around well.
Our speed men in Jai and Angus showed their class when given space and our forwards Isaac, Jerakye and Bentley again gave us dominance in the middle and our u10's bench players Gus, Johnny and Nix again proved they are more than capable of playing up.
Jerakye and Isaac shared players player for this week.
U12s - Kent Woods: Turvey Park came off the kick hard and fast within the first few minutes of the game which saw some quick passes out wide, allowing one of their fast players down the sideline to snatch the first try for the game.
Not letting it get to them, the boys quickly backed it with some quick passes of their own which saw Braith Anderson cross the line.
Turvey was keen to back it up but with a run of the ball on their fifth and last with our attack pushing forward, saw an amazing effort from Jack Hunt to push them out.
The boys then used this to their advantage and on a dummy play allowed Braith Anderson to sneak through an unguarded gap to once again get the ball across the line for the team.
Both sides continued to fight hard to gain meters with the ball but our boys were able to force errors on Turvey, pushing the ball out to the sidelines and out on several occasions.
With an impressive step move from Marshall McCleery saw him touch the ball down for a try.
The Pickers continued to push hard and were able to make good use of quick tight passes to see Eli Terry get the ball down for another try.
Turvey continued to push hard but the team worked together and continued to push back, forcing a dropped ball which saw William Woods make a run with the ball. Unfortunately Turvey came in with a quick tackle and forced the boys to rush and make a missed pass which saw the ball go forward.
At half time Pickers were leading the way 16-4.
Both teams re-grouped and came out hard with a point to prove and the game was quick from the first kick.
A low kick on our fifth and last into goal allowed Turvey to pick up the ball, but the boys made sure to move up quick on each tackle and keep Turvey within 40mtres of our goal.
Regaining the ball and pushing through a gap in Turvey's line saw Chase Temoananui score, backed up with a successful conversion by Jack Hunt.
From here the game became very fast paced with our boys keeping Turvey out of their end, picking up each kick and turning on the power to get the ball across the line for three very quick tries which saw Jimmy Smith get the ball down, which he also successfully converted.
Then with some quick thinking and a flick pass by Braith Anderson to Cody Morris, allowing him to also get the ball across the line.
Turvey kicked the ball and in went the Pickers with quick passes and hard runs which saw Jimmy Smith cross the line again.
Our boys continued to force errors onto Turvey Park and worked these to their advantage which saw an impressive try by William Woods right on the buzzer.
An impressive game by the U12's, pushing a very competitive Turvey to their max and coming away with the win 24-0
Amazing effort by the U12's, putting their skills and drills from training into practice.
U13s - Peter Butcher/Dean Bedford: It was a great win by the boys as we don't have many numbers, they all worked hard for each other.
Basic game plan, run hard, tackle hard. Also some help from some under 12 players who did a great job stepping up. Can't wait to see these boys progress each week.
Try scorers were Lincoln Sutherland (2), Jack Willis (2), Zaviar Pritchard, Hudson Bedford and Braith Anderson.
Three successful conversions were made by Lincoln Sutherland (2) and the other details not available via mysideline.
U14s - Phil Coddington: The Ozcott Excavations and Aussie Hotel U14's took to the field at Keith Cullen for round 1 of the group 9 junior competition.
It was a very scrappy start to the regular season by the pickers, coming away with the win 22-0.
The score does not reflect the game as Turvey park gave their all in all aspects of the game.
Try scorers were Cooper Dabin (3), Mitchel Gibson (1) and one details not available via mysideline.
One successful conversion was made by Kobe Owen.
The boys will be keen to make amends to a slow start to the season in the weeks ahead.
U15s - Daniel Woods: What an exciting first game of 2023 against Turvey Park. Hard, fast and physical were all parts of this tough contest.
Turvey scored early in the first half, setting the tone for the whole match.
The Pickers came back hard with outstanding defence and to capitalize with a try to Harry Moncrief and converted by Jack Woods put them in front 6-4.
With two in the sin bin minutes before half time, seen the game escalate to a new level.
Turvey didn't let this deter them, hitting back with a try to lead out at half time 6-10.
The Pickers hit back in the second half with a great run from Jarryd Foster to level the score 10-10.
Turvey continued their strike with two more tries with successful conversions to take the lead.
The Pickers backed it up with tries from new recruit Jett Perkins and a cracking try from Archie Challen off a scrum.
With a conversion attempt not taken, the Pickers threw all effort into the last 4 seconds of the game to try and keep the ball alive to snatch victory, but unfortunately did not succeed and Turvey Park were winners 18-22.
The boys should be extremely proud of their efforts with great teamwork from new and old players.
U10s LT - Jason Brown: Beautiful weather for our first game of the season at our home ground.
The girls collaborated extremely well considering it was their first game as a new team with a mix of age groups and playing experience.
The girls showed great defense and attack coming away with the win, 52-20
Try scorers were Kathleen Hunt, Alarah Charles, Indianna Brown (6), Ayvah Norman, Ayla Terry, Josie Smith and Layla Stinson (2).
Player of the match was awarded to Indianna Brown.
U12s LT - Hayley Coddington/Kylie Owen: Our Under 12LT came away with a great 28-4 win over Turvey Park on the weekend.
The girls all played extremely well in attack and defence, with Turvey only scoring in the last 5 minutes.
It was a great defensive game, with some amazing tagging on the field.
Tries Bria Owen (3), Ava McKnight, Evelyn Sinclair, Molly Brien. Conversions Rilee Coddington & Ava McKnight.
Picker of the match Ava Mcknight.
U14s LT - Alf Bedford: The 14 girls played really well coming away with a win in round 1 against Turvey Park.
Tries were scored by Malaya Anesbury (2), Charlie Flannery, Andy Murphy and Ella Eastwood with Sienna Dwyer having a great kicking game.
The team worked really well together and were well structured with everyone getting in and doing their job.
Player of the game was awarded to Evie Wark for how well she organized the edges throughout the game.
A happy Coach, happy Team and beautiful weather made it a great first game of the season for the Under 14 Picker Chicks!
U16s LT - Brett Hines: The under 16 League Tag girls were up against Turvey Park at home in round 1.
Turvey Park scored a try off a chip kick in the first few minutes and failed to convert.
From there, the girls regrouped and did not let any more points in for the rest of the game.
In total, Young scored a total of 5 tries. Liv wark, Indy Heard x 2, Angelic Sutherland and Lucy Eastwood scored a try on her birthday. Indi Heard converted 4 of the tries and a penalty goal.
The final score was Young 30 - Turvey Park 4
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.