The Young Witness
YJRL Round one match reports

Updated April 26 2023 - 5:07am, first published 5:05am
Young Cherrypickers vs Turvey Park

U7s - Geoff Palmer: A massive thank you to Jess McInerney for stepping in for myself this week. She did an amazing job with the boys and they all enjoyed having her coach.

