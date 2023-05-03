Parties across the Hilltops for mums

Hilltops Council will be holding three street parties in celebration of Mother's Day across the region.
Hilltops Council in partnership with the Boorowa Business Chamber and Harden Regional Development Corporation have announced upcoming Mother's Day Street Parties.
"Hilltops Council has received funding from the NSW Government through the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program," Council said.
"This program is aimed at promoting economic and social recovery across regional NSW LGAs."
According to Council the funding received will be used to engage a wide range of entertainment ensuring a fun and vibrant event for all.
"The Mother's Day Street Parties will help reinvigorate and activate the Hilltops Region's economy promoting 'support local, buy local' for Mother's Day and boosting foot traffic around our towns and in our local businesses in a fun and unique way," Council said.
Council also hopes that the events will boost revenue for the entertainment and hospitality sectors as well.
"These events will help support our local entertainment and hospitality sectors," Council said.
"There will be performances, courtesy of local musicians for example Luke Jewitt and Hovert Gonzales and dancing performances from local schools.
"Additionally, each event will also have interactive entertainment such as a bubble artist, unicyclist and juggling artist, games and face painting along with the captivating, wholesome, penetrating explosion of sound and rhythm that is DidgEra."
Council has said it has received a lot of support from businesses in support of the events.
"Hilltops Council is thrilled that so many local businesses are participating in the event and hosting their own special Mother's Day promotions, entertainment, or dining experiences," Council said.
The first Street Party will be the Harden Mother's Day Street Party, Thursday 11 May 2023 from 3.30pm to 6pm, Boorowa Mother's Day Street Party, Friday 12 May 2023 from 3.30pm to 6pm and Young Mother's Day Street Party, Saturday 13 May 2023 from 9am to 12noon.
