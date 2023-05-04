Young Hospital's winning formula for new nurses

Young Hospital has the winning formula for retaining nursing graduates according to the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD).
MLHD has said Young Hospital has seen the employment of four new graduate nurses in the past 12 months, with two choosing to stay in permanent roles at Young Hospital.
Meagan Tierney began her career in aged care back in 2001, before commencing her Bachelor of Nursing degree in 2021.
Meagan said she spent the first six months of her graduate program in Young and transitioned to Harden-Murrumburrah for the final six months, before accepting a position back at Young Hospital this year.
"I am excited to have recently commenced my new role as a registered nurse on the medical ward at Young Health Service," she said.
Meagan credits her positive experience to the 'wonderful training and support', she has received and feels there has been numerous opportunities to further her knowledge as junior nurse.
"The team at Young Hospital is highly skilled and supportive and I feel it is a privilege to work with them," Meagan said.
"Young is my home and it is great to be able to live and work in my town. I have no plans to move away from here, I am very content to remain at Young Hospital for the foreseeable future."
Meagan has praised the hospital and her fellow staff as one of the many reasons she chose to stay in the area.
"We have a wonderful hospital with competent and caring staff, and I would recommend graduating students strongly consider joining a graduate program in a rural setting," she said.
"In a rural hospital you will have a wide variety of patients. It is never dull!"
Anastasia Ellis kickstarted her career amongst the cherries in the beautiful town of Young.
According to Anastasia after relocating from Sydney and completing her graduate year at Young Hospital, she was delighted to accept a permanent position as a registered nurse.
"My family is all in Sydney, but I enjoyed my time at Young so much I decided to stay," Anastasia said.
"I feel lucky to have had the experience of beginning my career at a smaller hospital because it has helped me to really utilise my skillset and further develop my capacity to critically think and hone my assessment skills."
She said that the setup at the hospital allowed her to make important relationships.
"We are a relatively small team which has helped me to form positive working relationships and lifelong friends with the team at Young Hospital," Anastasia said.
Anastasia feels that the training and support at Young Hospital allowed her to fully embrace her learning opportunities.
"I was fully supported by the team at Young Hospital in all aspects of my working life, and the experiences and training available in a smaller rural setting has given me the tools to research and seek out policy and best practice methods on my own accord," she said.
"I think upcoming graduates should really consider a placement in a rural setting and keep an open mind about accessing various learning opportunities and experiences that come their way."
Young Facility Manager, Lucy Dunstan said MLHD's Gradstart Program has provided an excellent opportunity for graduate nurses to try out living and working in a regional town such as Young and enjoy the support and benefits the town has to offer.
"We find that once people join, they really do not want to leave, and why would they?" Lucy questioned.
"Not only do they enjoy a beautiful work- life balance, they really are embraced by the community and all this beautiful town has to offer."
To find out more about the outstanding experiences and infinite opportunities that MLHD has to offer visit https://www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/careers.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
