Research lays bare the harsh truth of the rental crisis

A recent study by Anglicare has found that unprecedented rental rate increases over the past few years have culminated in a devastating reality for local people surviving on low incomes.
Statistics from Anglicare's Rental Affordability Snapshot released last week found only seven per cent of rental listings were found to be appropriate and affordable for households surviving on income support payments-while only four out of 616 listings were affordable and appropriate for single-parent households with one child.
Anglicare release the Snapshot yearly which evaluates the private rental market to determine the affordability and appropriateness of rental properties for households on low incomes from rental properties listed on realestate.com.au, allhomes.com.au and gumtree.com.au through the weekend of March 18-19, 2023.
Anglicare's Coordinator for Emergency Assistance for NSW West, Dallas Holmes said he is well aware of the impact the rental crisis is having on the community.
"Due to the cost of living and unrealistic expectations in the rental market, there are families who are capable and hold down stable employment and yet find themselves living with family - if they have any, in cars and tents, and a waiting list of up to 10 years with the Housing Department," Mr Holmes said.
According to the data in the Anglicare research the local region has experienced a rental rate increase of 57 per cent in just over two years, with average rents going from $310 in 2020 to $488 in 2023, and vacancy rates staying below one per cent.
Anglicare said the shortage of affordable rental properties in regional areas has significant implications, leading to overcrowding, homelessness, unemployment or financial hardship.
The research showed that single-parent families and women with children experiencing violence are particularly vulnerable, with the latter making up 42 per cent of Specialist Homelessness Services clients in 2020-21.
The latest Snapshot showed in the local area 0-1 per cent of listings are appropriate and affordable for such single parent families, depending on the number of children.
Meanwhile, limited social housing means current wait times range between two and 10 years.
Mr Holmes said situations of crisis have become all too common and he has personally witnessed a stark increase in the need for emergency relief among vulnerable community members.
"The vast majority of our clients have lives filled with enormous complexity and minimal self-efficacy often driven by poor mental health, trauma, disability and little to zero healthy family or community support," he said.
"With significant spikes in demand for our Emergency Relief services since December 2022, Anglicare sees an increase in funding for specialist crisis and homelessness services as essential to support those who have been displaced and are struggling to secure housing."
More information about the research conducted by Anglicare as well as information for locals who may be suffering from homelessness or struggling to find accommodation can be found at www.anglicare.com.au.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
