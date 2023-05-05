The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Bronwyn judges the best of the best at Sydney Royal Show

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bronwyn Parker has been involved in horses for many years and has judged in the show ring for almost just as long, last month the Murringo native judged at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.