Bronwyn judges the best of the best at Sydney Royal Show

Bronwyn Parker has been involved in horses for many years and has judged in the show ring for almost just as long, last month the Murringo native judged at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Having produced her own top quality and award winning horses throughout the years Bronwyn has a keen eye for quality and consistency when it comes to the show ring and she put her knowledge and experience to good use in the Australian National Saddlehorse Association (ANSA) ring at the Royal.
To be selected to judge at Royal level is a prestige that Bronwyn was honoured to have been bestowed.
"I was very honoured to be invited to judge the ANSA classes at this year's Sydney Royal Show," Bronwyn said.
"The classes were extremely well supported, high number's entered in each class."
And that was no understatement with some classes sporting 80 entries throughout the event.
"An ANSA horse is expected to demonstrate impeccable manners; in-hand and under saddle," she said.
Conditions at the event were not prime for show horses, however, Bronwyn congratulated those who were able to push through.
"We were surrounded by three rings of harness horses," Bronwyn said.
"So I'd like to congratulate the competitors and their beautiful horses that took it all in their stride."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
