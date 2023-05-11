Celebrate Law Week and find out what services are available in your area Advertising Feature

The team at Amber Blythe Conveyancing are ready to celebrate National Law Week. Picture Supplied

National Law Week will be held from May 15 to May 21, and legal practices and organisations across the region will be taking part in the annual event. Focused on creating greater access to justice for all Australians, it's a chance for local communities to reach out to industry experts and find out what services are available.



Staff at Amber Blythe Conveyancing will be celebrating the week with cake and coffee, while also using Law Week to plan and generate ideas for their community-based events such as their First Home Buyers Workshop. Director, Amber Blythe, said it was important for everyone to be involved. "My whole life is in a rural and regional community, and I feel that there is limited or essentially no access to justice for people in our local area unless they have sufficient funds to pursue their legal case.



"There are no community legal centres, legal aid offices, or individual pro bono community legal advisors without travelling to a metropolitan area," she said. "It's important to recognise this issue and highlight that there is such a disparity between metropolitan and regional, rural and remote communities due to a simple geographical location."

Law Week in the Hilltops region will see a number of events and activities available including Hilltops Council hosting their event 'Dealing with Debt' at the Young Library, while there are also some online events available at www.lawweeknsw.org.au/event-schedule/tag/2023.



Amber Blythe Conveyancing offers a wide range of services including sales, purchases, leases and subdivisions. "Conveyancing is an area of law that no-one really knows about, until you buy or sell a property," she said. "As a conveyancer, we solely do property and that is just the way I like it, because property is a big part of rural areas like Hilltops which makes us a highly needed resource."



Amber Blythe Conveyancing was established in 2018, however Amber has over 16 years of experience in property law and conveyancing. The firm employs a team of three more locals, and Amber said they were actively involved in the community. "We love supporting the community by sponsoring sporting teams and events.



"We sponsor the Young Cherrypickers, Yabbies, Burrangong Bears and Lions, and we also sponsor the Cherry Festival, Young Show and Bribbaree Show," she said. "Every one to two years we also host a free First Home Buyer Workshop in Young for young people looking at buying their first home, and we invite local businesses and banks along to make it a great community event."



Amber said their commitment to the community, along with their local employee base, provides them with an amazing wealth of knowledge and resources that helps provide the best service for their clients. "I believe what makes us different is our level of communication.



"Our whole team is involved in a conveyancing transaction, so as a client you know that you will always be looked after by one of the team," she said. "Each team member brings a set of skills which we apply to your transaction."