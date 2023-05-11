The Young Witness
Home/News/Local News

Two local university students awarded big CSU scholarships

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 12 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Hennessy Catholic College student Kate Murphy from Bribbaree has been awarded a massive scholarship from CSU. Photo supplied.
Former Hennessy Catholic College student Kate Murphy from Bribbaree has been awarded a massive scholarship from CSU. Photo supplied.

A former Hennessy Catholic College student, now studying at Charles Sturt University is one of two locals who was awarded for their hard work last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.