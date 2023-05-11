Japanese Encephalitis vaccine study returns to Young

Residents from Young and the Hilltops Shire have another opportunity to protect themselves from Japanese encephalitis (JE) with a free vaccine when the vaccine delivery study returns to Young next week for three days from 18 to 20 May 2023.
Researchers are continuing their callout for participants from Hilltops Shire to take part in the study which aims to uncover if a different dose and delivery method of the existing TGA-approved Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine will allow more people to be vaccinated with the available vaccine supply.
JE is a rare but serious illness caused by the JE virus and is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes. Although most infections are asymptomatic, individuals with severe infection may develop encephalitis, which can lead to death or permanent disability. As there is currently no treatment for individuals infected with the JE virus, vaccination and taking steps to protect against mosquito bites remain the best ways to prevent infection.
The study - led by Murrumbidgee Local Health District and the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) - is investigating the effectiveness of intradermal administration of the JE vaccine Imojev compared with the current subcutaneous administration.
Professor Nick Wood, study lead and immunisation specialist from NCIRS said the study is investigating whether injecting the Imojev vaccine in a different part of someone's skin could lower the necessary dosage of vaccine.
"What we're looking at with this study isn't the vaccine (Imojev) itself as it's been in use for decades, rather what we're investigating is whether giving a smaller dose into the layers of the skin (intradermal route) instead of under the skin (subcutaneous route) is as effective in producing an immune response within the body and protecting against the virus," Professor Wood said.
Dr Tom Douch, a local GP in Young and study investigator said if intradermal vaccination with the smaller dose proves effective it will mean more people can be protected sooner using the current supply of vaccines.
"More than 150 locals have already rolled up their sleeve and joined the study so far and I encourage everyone to protect themselves with a vaccine by taking part as JE virus can be an extremely serious illness," Dr Douch said.
Healthy, non-pregnant people aged five years and older are invited to take part. Participants do not need to meet the 'mosquito exposure' requirements under the existing NSW Health free JE vaccination program.
How to take part?
The study clinic will operate at Young Services Club from 9am-5pm, Thursday 18 May 2023 to Saturday 20 May 2023 (inclusive).
