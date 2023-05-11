The Young Witness
Japanese Encephalitis vaccine study returns to Young

Updated May 12 2023 - 8:59am, first published 8:58am
Residents from Young and the Hilltops Shire have another opportunity to protect themselves from Japanese encephalitis (JE) with a free vaccine when the vaccine delivery study returns to Young next week for three days from 18 to 20 May 2023.

Local News

