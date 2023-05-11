The Young Witness
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tahlia and Asman are royally supreme | Photos

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated May 12 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has already been an unbelievably successful year for local show rider Tahlia Wells and it is only the start of May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.