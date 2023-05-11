Tahlia and Asman are royally supreme | Photos

It has already been an unbelievably successful year for local show rider Tahlia Wells and it is only the start of May.
To top off wins at Sydney and Canberra Royals as well as success at many local Agricultural Shows and competing at the Show Horse Council of Australasia Grand Nationals Tahlia and her beloved thoroughbred Asman were crowned Supreme Show Hunter at the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show last Saturday.
The fourteen year old thoroughbred began his riding career being trained for the race track, however due to his massive size, standing at around 17.2hh or around 175cm tall to the wither, he was deemed too slow for a start on the race track.
That was lucky for Tahlia who along with her mother, Tracie, purchased the gelding affectionately known as Mr Bigs or Bigs.
Tahlia and Bigs have been together for over eight years, not only training and competing but the pair have also taken part in pony club, show jumping and eventing.
Tahlia has been dedicated to the showring for most of her life having competed in her first Sydney and Canberra Royals when she was just a child.
Bigs has a cult following not only around Young but the country with people enamoured by Mr Bigs' personality, movement and of course his size.
Though his size may make him seem intimidating those who know and love him know how much of a character he is. Tahlia has worked extremely hard to train and educate Bigs to the point where he can perform to the standard he now is, where he consistently attends major shows and places or wins.
At Bathurst Royal last week Asman and Tahlia won Champion led Thoroughbred, Champion ridden Thoroughbred, Reserve Champion led ANSA, Reserve Champion ridden ANSA, 1st over 16.2hh Show Hunter, Champion Show Hunter Hack and Supreme Champion Hunter.
With Elise Smith from Bourke in the saddle Asman also won 1st in the Child's Show Hunter Hack meaning that Bigs, Tahlia and Elise have already picked up qualifications for the 2024 Grand National in the Child's Show Hunter Hack and Open Show Hunter Hack classes.
Congratulations to Tahlia on a huge weekend.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
