Local wines SAVOUR-ed in Canberra

Local wineries have put their best drops forward for Canberra traders at the SAVOUR Hilltops trade show this week.
The vignerons of the NSW Hilltops region have made the trip to the nation's capital to showcase a portfolio of highly acclaimed and award-winning wines for members of Canberra's wine trade at SAVOUR Hilltops.
"The by-invitation event for sommeliers, wine retailers, caterers and other hospitality staff intended to reinforce and grow awareness of the Hilltops cool climate wine region and the diversity and calibre of its wines," Hilltops Wine publicity officer Jane Adams said.
"Centred around Young NSW, the Hilltops region embraces vineyards located between Young, Harden and Boorowa and sustains over 600 hectares of vines, from the classic cabernet sauvignon and shiraz, to more recent plantings of Italian-origin varieties - Sangiovese, Nebbiolo and the rare Corvina and Rondinella."
According to Jane there are a large number of local wineries who attended and had their award winning drops on display.
"Wine companies exhibiting and pouring new releases include Hilltops GI-based family companies Ballinaclash, Freeman Vineyards and Grove Estate as well as Hilltops Associates (wineries that produce wines from Hilltops grapes) Allandale, Collector Wines, Corang Estate, Gundog Estate, Hungerford Hill and Murrumbateman Winery," she said.
"ACT winemaker Nick Spencer recently lauded the wines of the region for their varietal diversity.
"In fact there are over 25 different grape varieties grown on the elevated Hilltops slopes, which range from the classics to alternative varieties including Graciano, Fiano, Prosecco, Tempranillo and Viognier."
The tasting was held at the Vibe Hotel (Canberra Airport) from 2pm - 6pm on Monday 1 May 2023.
Attendance was by invitation (pre-booked) for members of the wine trade.
Partners for Savour Hilltops included NSW Wine, Hilltops Council and Plumm glassware.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
